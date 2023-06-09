It's a second-hand electronic item. They can (and do) fail at any point in time for various reasons.



As a buyer, they can't disregard this. Caveat emptor always stands true.

As a seller, it's unfortunate to hear that something which was working fine suddenly isn't, but you don't have to do anything to rectify the situation if you don't want to.

You can offer troubleshooting tips, but you're also well within your rights to hold firm on the sale. There's no obligation to take it back with private sales, but morally this may not sit right with you which is fair enough.



Also be aware that there are scams just like this situation where someone buys a functioning phone/laptop etc, then says it's not working and that they want a refund in the hope that they will be able to return an actual broken item to you. You're then left with a broken device and no money while the cheeky sods have their money and a functioning device.