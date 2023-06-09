Sold my gaming laptop as I had an accident and needed funds quickly for a replacement car. Wasn't even planning to sell it as it's a nice laptop but I'm a minimalist and font own much else.
The laptop arrived last week and he said all looks good and gave me positive feedback.
Today I get a message saying it's BSODing constantly even for web browsing.
I'm assuming if he can't fix it with simple driver updates he will want a refund (based on how he's worded things) but I'm not all that happy.
Prior to selling I stress tested the laptop and took it with me on a 2 week trip and gamed most nights (I only play Overwatch which is a pretty optimized game but I play hours at a time). Not a single BSOD.
Once had BSOD issues for 3 days issues after a GPU driver update but grabbing drivers direct from NVIDIA solved that. That was over a year ago so I had written no issues in the TM ad =_=
As a seller would you just refund him and ask for the laptop back? Just not really the headache I was looking for and was trying to sell local but kept getting scammers on Marketplace lol so went TM route