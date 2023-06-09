Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicSold laptop on TM...buyer saying BSOD constantly..? What should I do?
HandBrake

15 posts

Geek


#305862 9-Jun-2023 00:45
Send private message quote this post

Sold my gaming laptop as I had an accident and needed funds quickly for a replacement car. Wasn't even planning to sell it as it's a nice laptop but I'm a minimalist and font own much else.

The laptop arrived last week and he said all looks good and gave me positive feedback.

Today I get a message saying it's BSODing constantly even for web browsing.

I'm assuming if he can't fix it with simple driver updates he will want a refund (based on how he's worded things) but I'm not all that happy.

Prior to selling I stress tested the laptop and took it with me on a 2 week trip and gamed most nights (I only play Overwatch which is a pretty optimized game but I play hours at a time). Not a single BSOD.

Once had BSOD issues for 3 days issues after a GPU driver update but grabbing drivers direct from NVIDIA solved that. That was over a year ago so I had written no issues in the TM ad =_=

As a seller would you just refund him and ask for the laptop back? Just not really the headache I was looking for and was trying to sell local but kept getting scammers on Marketplace lol so went TM route

Create new topic
Mehrts
800 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3086750 9-Jun-2023 01:17
Send private message quote this post

It's a second-hand electronic item. They can (and do) fail at any point in time for various reasons.

As a buyer, they can't disregard this. Caveat emptor always stands true.

 

As a seller, it's unfortunate to hear that something which was working fine suddenly isn't, but you don't have to do anything to rectify the situation if you don't want to.

 

You can offer troubleshooting tips, but you're also well within your rights to hold firm on the sale. There's no obligation to take it back with private sales, but morally this may not sit right with you which is fair enough.

Also be aware that there are scams just like this situation where someone buys a functioning phone/laptop etc, then says it's not working and that they want a refund in the hope that they will be able to return an actual broken item to you. You're then left with a broken device and no money while the cheeky sods have their money and a functioning device.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
Linux
9837 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3086758 9-Jun-2023 07:32
Send private message quote this post

@HandBrake the item is 2nd hand you did not offer a warranty so just refuse! Wait for the ' I am going to the police ' and then tell them good luck with that

 

Remind them the item worked fine when it arrived and not your problem

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 