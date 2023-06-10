Just wanted to get others opinions on how long you would expect dining chairs to last?

We purchased the ones pictured below in October 2019, from Farmers. They still sell the same style with slightly different colour options as per - https://www.farmers.co.nz/home/dining-furniture/chairs/luca-nova-dining-chair-brandy-6596434 and you can see they're not the cheapest, but more middle of the road for dining chair prices.

Over the last ~6 months most of them have started developing spots around the back where the material layers are coming away. The interesting thing is it's happening on a mix of the chairs with both the ones we use regularly and those we don't actually use as often. I've also been watching how they are moved around, and it's obviously a more high-wear area, but we actually pull them out from the centre more than the sides.