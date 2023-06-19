So I ordered and paid for 1 x Thing from Big Corporate Company.

I received 2 x Thing in one box instead. Thing is worth NZ$270 each.

Yes, I know the Right Thing to do is to inform them etc, but curious to know what my legal obligations are.

I am pretty sure that I need to make the item available to them for collection if requested, but am I obligated to even tell them in the first place or is it up to them to discover the mistake?

I hasten to add, if this was a smaller/independent/locally owned/single seller then I would have no hesitation in telling them and sending back immediately, but it isn't. And the additional item is useful. Hence my questions...