MichaelNZ:

I am looking for ways to remove NZ Post where I can. My immediate need is ex-USA.

A Google informs me there may be alternatives to You Shop but thought it would be easier and safer to ask the community who they have used and their experience.

Background:

I run a rural business. Our rural delivery driver has always come across as a bit lazy but we just let it be. She would leave expensive couriered items in our box on our drive way or under our hedge but we usually saw her coming and grabbed it.

But she has now taken this up a notch to try and force us to put a box at the road side - seemingly so she can leave the parcels out there where we can't see!!! - and made a phoney baloney "health and safety" claim with carefully framed and misleading photos. Clearly she knows how to play the game.

I have tried to resolve the matter with NZ Post and gotten nowhere.

This has left us with a headache and scrambling to put alternatives in place.

Won't make that mistake of relying on them again.