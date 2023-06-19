Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Alternatives to You Shop / Rogue rural delivery driver
MichaelNZ

#306004 19-Jun-2023 20:24
I am looking for ways to remove NZ Post where I can. My immediate need is ex-USA.

 

A Google informs me there may be alternatives to You Shop but thought it would be easier and safer to ask the community who they have used and their experience.

 

Background:

 

I run a rural business. Our rural delivery driver has always come across as a bit lazy but we just let it be. She would leave expensive couriered items in our box on our drive way or under our hedge but we usually saw her coming and grabbed it.

 

But she has now taken this up a notch to try and force us to put a box at the road side - seemingly so she can leave the parcels out there where we can't see!!! - and made a phoney baloney "health and safety" claim with carefully framed and misleading photos. Clearly she knows how to play the game.

 

I have tried to resolve the matter with NZ Post and gotten nowhere.

 

This has left us with a headache and scrambling to put alternatives in place.

 

Won't make that mistake of relying on them again.

Behodar
  #3092300 19-Jun-2023 20:27
I used to use Shipito and don't recall any issues, but it's been maybe five years since then.

 
 
 
 

JaBZ
  #3092304 19-Jun-2023 21:10
I've used Planet Express extensively and had no issues, they have quite a few options and plenty shipping options. I've also recently started using their Uk service too.  Youshop can take a hike, terrible service.




MichaelNZ

  #3092306 19-Jun-2023 21:37
JaBZ:

 

I've used Planet Express extensively and had no issues, they have quite a few options and plenty shipping options. I've also recently started using their Uk service too.  Youshop can take a hike, terrible service.

 

 

Thanks for that. I have had a look at their site on your suggestion.

 

Which "service" do you use and do you have it delivered to a street or PO Box address?



JaBZ
  #3092312 19-Jun-2023 22:02
MichaelNZ:

 

Thanks for that. I have had a look at their site on your suggestion.

 

Which "service" do you use and do you have it delivered to a street or PO Box address?

 

 

I don't have PO Box, just street addresses, Home or work.

 

Early last year I paid for 1 month of premium for them to forward me my Steamdeck purchase.  That went well, I had it forwarded via DHL to my work address since someone is always there to sign.

 

Aug last year I paid for 1 year of premium, because I was anticipating using them a bit, used them to consolidate all by Black Friday purchases, including Bluray movies which all had free local shipping via Amazon.  Have consolidated multiple purchases this year too.  They have extensive options for how you want to deal with consolidation in terms of removing outer /inner boxes and or packaging etc.

 

Depends on how much you use them whether their yearly plan is economical enough for you, if its only for a few times then maybe not worth it.

 

Youshop claim to remove extra/excess packaging to save you money but there's no specific options, and its to their whim, in my experience they could have done much better in a few parcels that ended up costing me a lot to send.




