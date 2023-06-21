Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Personal tax advisor in Auckland - recommendations/advice?
#306021 21-Jun-2023 11:34
Hey Geeks.

 

So we have some personal tax issues to untangle - my wife has share options as a bonus on top of her salary, which we have been selling off in batches over the last few years and putting aside 50% off the cash out value to cover all taxes (and then some, just in case!)

 

This year, we have been presented with a really big provisional tax bill based on her "potential" cash up this year which we want to work through as we don't know how much we will cash out - if any! - and therefore don't want our money held hostage by the IRD until they deign to return it at the end of the tax year!

 

I am sure there is a better way to approach this, so 

 

1) Any recommendations for a good personal tax advisor in Auckland (preferably West and not on the shore, but any port in a storm eh)

 

2) Anyone got any direct experience on managing this situation and advice to give?

 

 




  #3093020 21-Jun-2023 13:37
Hey mate,

 

Unfortunately provisional tax is always calculated based on your last year's income +5%. There isn't anything you can do unless you choose to pay via estimated tax instead of provisional tax. You can have a chat with an accountant to estimate your income instead.

 

I paid a crazy amount of provisional tax last year as I sold an investment property the year prior. 

 
 
 
 

  #3093021 21-Jun-2023 13:52
And I should add, if your estimate of tax is too low, you will be charged 7-8% interest on the amount owing. 

 

Either way, it's going to be painful.

  #3093034 21-Jun-2023 14:39
heavenlywild:

 

Hey mate,

 

Unfortunately provisional tax is always calculated based on your last year's income +5%. There isn't anything you can do unless you choose to pay via estimated tax instead of provisional tax. You can have a chat with an accountant to estimate your income instead.

 

I paid a crazy amount of provisional tax last year as I sold an investment property the year prior. 

 

 

 

 

Ugh. It's insane that the IRD is able to take your money hostage for the financial year like this based on (incorrect) theoretical earnings.

 

I have no issue at all in paying our dues, but we don't know how much (if any) of these shares we will cash up and we would want to pay as and when we actually receive that cash.

 

Assume you had no issues getting your refund afterwards?




  #3093051 21-Jun-2023 15:03
Give John Norton a call 

 

 

 

https://www.nortonca.co.nz

 

 

 

Brilliant. 




  #3093111 21-Jun-2023 16:50
No issues getting refunds.

They only give you about 2% interest for any overpaid taxes.

It's a horrible system for those that have a fantastic year prior but have the suffer the consequences next year.

