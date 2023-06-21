Hey Geeks.

So we have some personal tax issues to untangle - my wife has share options as a bonus on top of her salary, which we have been selling off in batches over the last few years and putting aside 50% off the cash out value to cover all taxes (and then some, just in case!)

This year, we have been presented with a really big provisional tax bill based on her "potential" cash up this year which we want to work through as we don't know how much we will cash out - if any! - and therefore don't want our money held hostage by the IRD until they deign to return it at the end of the tax year!

I am sure there is a better way to approach this, so

1) Any recommendations for a good personal tax advisor in Auckland (preferably West and not on the shore, but any port in a storm eh)

2) Anyone got any direct experience on managing this situation and advice to give?