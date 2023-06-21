Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicAuckland's food scrap bins

neb

neb

8399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#306027 21-Jun-2023 22:35
Send private message

The council has now extended their no-ability-to-opt-out plan to supply everyone in Auckland with yet another huge lump of plastic, whether you want it or not, to our area, and added the cost to the rates - one figure I've seen is $70/ year. And unlike something like the organic rubbish collection which doesn't happen unless you re-book it every year, you get opted in to this without having any choice.

 

 

Problem is the Neb household produces essentially zero food scraps and waste of the kind that would go into this bin. And it's not just us, I've talked to other people who also have no use for this thing either because they produce little to no waste and/or because they compost.

 

 

So: Anyone need a second food scraps bin? Does anyone have any non-food-scraps use for one? And if not, can they be recycled in the recycling bin?

 

 

And before someone says "what about , Shirley you've got some of that?", I've gone through the list of items of what goes in there and the sole item that applies is teabags, for which I reckon it would take about a year to fill the bin. In the meantime we'd have another great lump of plastic sitting around taking up space.

Create new topic
huckster
631 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3093270 21-Jun-2023 23:06
Send private message quote this post

Put it in the plastic recycle bin?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 