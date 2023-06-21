Problem is the Neb household produces essentially zero food scraps and waste of the kind that would go into this bin. And it's not just us, I've talked to other people who also have no use for this thing either because they produce little to no waste and/or because they compost.
So: Anyone need a second food scraps bin? Does anyone have any non-food-scraps use for one? And if not, can they be recycled in the recycling bin?
And before someone says "what about , Shirley you've got some of that?", I've gone through the list of items of what goes in there and the sole item that applies is teabags, for which I reckon it would take about a year to fill the bin. In the meantime we'd have another great lump of plastic sitting around taking up space.