Hello,



I purchased something from an Australian company and they promptly sent it it out via AU Post.



It was received but the item was the wrong model and the order was also missing about 5 items. I had only received a single item rather than 6 ordered and paid for items.



I emailed them promptly and never heard back, and I sent them a follow up email 3 days later but now it's been a week of radio silence.

I understand that people may be busy but was wondering how much grace I should give them?