Looking at getting some stupidly expressive Egyptian cotton sheets. The standard depth ones will fit fine on our current mattress, but I'm wondering if it's prudent to pay a little more and get the deeper ones in case we replace our mattress in the future?

Current mattress is 30cm.

Standard fitted sheet is 40cm (says is good for mattresses up to 32cm).

Deep fitted sheet is 50cm (says is suitable for mattresses up to 42cm).

The negligible extra cost isn't an issue, but would there be any problems with using a 50cm deep fitted sheet on a 30cm deep mattress?