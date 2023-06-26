Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic Fitted Sheets, Can They Be Too Deep?
Paul1977

#306076 26-Jun-2023 09:46
Looking at getting some stupidly expressive Egyptian cotton sheets. The standard depth ones will fit fine on our current mattress, but I'm wondering if it's prudent to pay a little more and get the deeper ones in case we replace our mattress in the future?

 

Current mattress is 30cm.

 

Standard fitted sheet is 40cm (says is good for mattresses up to 32cm).

 

Deep fitted sheet is 50cm (says is suitable for mattresses up to 42cm).

 

The negligible extra cost isn't an issue, but would there be any problems with using a 50cm deep fitted sheet on a 30cm deep mattress?




DonH
  #3094971 26-Jun-2023 10:33
Provided the elastic around the edge of the sheet has enough stretch, the extra material just pulls together under the mattress. 




paulgr
  #3094975 26-Jun-2023 10:45
My wife says (and she is always right) says the deeper ones will work ok.

jonathan18
  #3095033 26-Jun-2023 12:00
I’m intrigued as to how these particular sheets demonstrate their stupid expressivity?!

Agree that more tuck-in is never a bad thing - since we moved to a deeper mattress we’ve found it’s important to go with sheets with deeper tuck-ins.

Which reminds me of one of my pet peeves - too many sheet sets have far too smaller tuck-in on their pillowslips - my thick pillow always pokes out!

