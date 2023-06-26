Guys it is my first topic, not sure if this is the correct place.

I have been employed in the Telco industry for 4 years, initially starting in tech support and eventually transitioning to an account manager position.

The salary is not too bad(around $70K per year), but I have not found any enjoyment in this job. Despite others around me claiming that I am adept at handling sensitive individuals, I actually despise doing so.

I have been contemplating a shift to the technical field for the past year and have utilized my free time to study programming skills. Now I have completed somes React tutorials and can develop a backend admin console using React. However, I feel that my learning progress is slow, and I lack practical work experience.

I have come across a boot camp that offers an opportunity to work in a genuine working environment. I am considering quitting my current role so that I can fully dedicate myself to studying and working in that boot camp.

But my partner has expressed concerns about the current job market, advising me to remain in my current position. She suggested that if I am seeking higher pay, I could explore opportunities in project management. I have been monitoring available positions on job search platforms for the past few days and have found very few junior developer job openings.

Do you have any advice or recommendations for my situation?