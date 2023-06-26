Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Should I quit my current job and move to programming field?
nerox

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#306079 26-Jun-2023 11:57
Guys it is my first topic, not sure if this is the correct place.

 

I have been employed in the Telco industry for 4 years, initially starting in tech support and eventually transitioning to an account manager position.

 

The salary is not too bad(around $70K per year), but I have not found any enjoyment in this job. Despite others around me claiming that I am adept at handling sensitive individuals, I actually despise doing so.

 

I have been contemplating a shift to the technical field for the past year and have utilized my free time to study programming skills. Now I have completed somes React tutorials and can develop a backend admin console using React. However, I feel that my learning progress is slow, and I lack practical work experience.

 

I have come across a boot camp that offers an opportunity to work in a genuine working environment. I am considering quitting my current role so that I can fully dedicate myself to studying and working in that boot camp.

 

But my partner has expressed concerns about the current job market, advising me to remain in my current position. She suggested that if I am seeking higher pay, I could explore opportunities in project management. I have been monitoring available positions on job search platforms for the past few days and have found very few junior developer job openings.

 

Do you have any advice or recommendations for my situation?

gzt

gzt
14618 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3095053 26-Jun-2023 12:53
when you say 'programming' are you referring to web development or not yet decided?

 
 
 
 

nzkc
1175 posts

Uber Geek


  #3095055 26-Jun-2023 12:56
Is there an opportunity to move to a IT development role within your current organisation? This would likely be the safest (probably easiest too) route into that field. Certainly the least risky :)

 

If your current organisation will not support this then my current thoughts on a boot camps are this:

 

  • You are never guaranteed a job at the end of it
  • You'll only ever learn a high level view of the language(s) they teach you
  • Teaching concepts isn't always covered (e.g. Objected Oriented patterns) and you will still have to do that yourself (and TBH a lot of these only really become solidified with experience)
  • It does show a willingness to learn and change fields from the individual which is a great positive

Disclaimer: I've never used boot camps, Im just providing my views on having interviewed some people who have used them.

Reanalyse
283 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3095066 26-Jun-2023 13:56
I would stay in your current role and study to get industry level certifications. You do not need to be working in the field to achieve these.

 

In your case would suggests studying for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam, followed by the AWS Developer Associate. AWS skills are portable.

 

Well respected certifications, and easily studied at home at reasonable cost (recommend Joseph Phillips on Udemy for video training) and Whizlabs for mock exams and hands on experience in their labs.

 

I have seen family members follow this path with great results

 

 

 

 



reven
3616 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3095070 26-Jun-2023 14:13
As someone who hires junior/intermediate developers somewhat frequently.  Ill tell you what i mostly look for

 

  • github page

     

    • i want to see your code
    • this is a huge plus if you have this
  • linkedin page

     

    • i want to see who endorsed you
    • i want to see your job history / how long you stayed somewhere (doesnt really apply to juniors, but hey if you got non programming experience its good)
  • technologies you know
  • qualifications

 

 

I put qualifications at the bottom, its important, but not as much as the others.

 

After that, I'd give you a technical written test to actual test your knowledge of stuff.    

 

Now from my experience, web devs get paid the least.  if you just want a basic react role, yeah they are a dime a dozen.   These will top out in pay, but start roughly at same spot,

 

For a junior around 50-65k a year.  For intermediate full stack, 100k+.    A senior in todays market seems to be around 150k

 

 

jonb
1709 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3095076 26-Jun-2023 14:23
Reanalyse:

 

I would stay in your current role and study to get industry level certifications. You do not need to be working in the field to achieve these.

 

In your case would suggests studying for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam, followed by the AWS Developer Associate. AWS skills are portable.

 

Well respected certifications, and easily studied at home at reasonable cost (recommend Joseph Phillips on Udemy for video training) and Whizlabs for mock exams and hands on experience in their labs.

 

I have seen family members follow this path with great results

 

 

 

 

 

 

I would agree, your current role is not a bad jumping off point for moving into project management, testing, BA or implementation.  Azure fundamentals is a good Microsoft equivalent of the AWS path above, together with some SQL knowledge is a good base for knowing what you are talking about in conjunction with a PM/Agile qualification (or a Business Analyst equiv). Find out what cloud provider your telco mostly uses. With just a basecamp level programming cert you are competing with new graduates, and at a disadvantage if moving into a new industry area at the same time. Also if it seems you are not naturally gifted at it (I'm not).  Comparison I'm currently doing implementation in healthcare software, approx $100k, from testing background, basic Azure, SQL, html/xml, domain knowledge.  PMs would be earning more, for me have avenue to earn more with the Azure side.

