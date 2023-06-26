Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ventia Electricity Meter - Modem Upgrade
steevg

81 posts

Master Geek


#306081 26-Jun-2023 14:10
Hi . . .  anyone know why the power companies are upgrading the modems in the Smart meters? The one I have seems to be working just fine, and has been for about the last 10 years.

 

 

 

Thanks

RunningMan
7579 posts

Uber Geek


  #3095073 26-Jun-2023 14:18
2G modem upgrading to 4G otherwise it won't work for the next 10 years.

 
 
 
 

steevg

81 posts

Master Geek


  #3095077 26-Jun-2023 14:24
 . . .  so nothing nefarious going on then ? 

 

. . .  no additional data gathering, or problems with spurious harmonic readings etc.?

 

All good to let them go ahead?

richms
26178 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3095079 26-Jun-2023 14:26
steevg:

 

 . . .  so nothing nefarious going on then ? 

 

. . .  no additional data gathering, or problems with spurious harmonic readings etc.?

 

All good to let them go ahead?

 

 

There is no outage of power, but I did find that my numbers started again from 0 on both the import and export values when the swap happened. There was therefore 2 billing lines on the bill for up to the cutover, and then another from when that happened to the end of the month. Lead to some confusion as my export of 80kWh dropped to 0.




Richard rich.ms



neb

neb
8460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3095089 26-Jun-2023 15:03
steevg:

 . . .  so nothing nefarious going on then ? 

 

 

Not really. If you've been vaccinated you'll feel a slight tingle as the new modem trains on you for the first time, but after that it'll be business as usual.

neb

neb
8460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3095092 26-Jun-2023 15:07
RunningMan:

2G modem upgrading to 4G otherwise it won't work for the next 10 years.

 

 

And that's one for the Annoy thread, companies that ship and install pre-obsolete electronics like 2G and, more recently, 3G cellular modems with a guaranteed drop-dead date coming up rapidly at which point they all become e-waste.

Linux
9858 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3095096 26-Jun-2023 15:20
steevg:

Hi . . .  anyone know why the power companies are upgrading the modems in the Smart meters? The one I have seems to be working just fine, and has been for about the last 10 years.


 


Thanks



It takes about 10 minutes and they are gone! I recommend you wear a tin foil hat for about 3 days after just to be safe from the addition of mind reading application

Delorean
430 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3095125 26-Jun-2023 16:12
Linux:
steevg:

Hi . . .  anyone know why the power companies are upgrading the modems in the Smart meters? The one I have seems to be working just fine, and has been for about the last 10 years.


 


Thanks



It takes about 10 minutes and they are gone! I recommend you wear a tin foil hat for about 3 days after just to be safe from the addition of mind reading application


Get the thicker foil as 4G can penetrate the thiner type.



steevg

81 posts

Master Geek


  #3095130 26-Jun-2023 16:28
 . . .  Jeez I just hope it's not 5G, otherwise I'll need to get the frypan out !!!

Senecio
1965 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3095136 26-Jun-2023 16:33
steevg:

 

 . . .  Jeez I just hope it's not 5G, otherwise I'll need to get the frypan out !!!

 

 

 

 

Just make sure your frypan is suitable for induction cooktops. That way it will contain some stainless steel which will protect you. Non-induction frypans will just be aluminium and won't provide any protection.

ajw

ajw
1831 posts

Uber Geek


  #3095143 26-Jun-2023 17:00
The metering services get a cheaper deal using the Spark 4G Network hence the need to change the modem in the smart meter.

steevg

81 posts

Master Geek


  #3095158 26-Jun-2023 17:43
ajw:

 

The metering services get a cheaper deal using the Spark 4G Network hence the need to change the modem in the smart meter.

 

 

 

 

 . . . .  ahhh a sensible answer at last (LOL). So that make sense as to why they're keen to change them all.

 

Thanks

SomeoneSomewhere
969 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3095165 26-Jun-2023 17:55
Well, that and that Vodaf/one is about to turn off 2G, so they'll go from being expensive to provision, to not working at all.


ajw

ajw
1831 posts

Uber Geek


  #3095166 26-Jun-2023 18:00
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Well, that and that Vodaf/one is about to turn off 2G, so they'll go from being expensive to provision, to not working at all.

 

 

 

 

They put it out to tender and spark came in at a cheaper price than vodafone.

steevg

81 posts

Master Geek


  #3095169 26-Jun-2023 18:15
ajw:

 

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Well, that and that Vodaf/one is about to turn off 2G, so they'll go from being expensive to provision, to not working at all.

 

 

 

 

They put it out to tender and spark came in at a cheaper price than vodafone.

 

 

 

 

 . . .  so we can expect another modem update when Mr Musk obliterates the competition with Starlink, and we move entirely to satellite internet ?

 

Maybe 2025 ???

neb

neb
8460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3095173 26-Jun-2023 18:31
steevg:

 . . .  so we can expect another modem update when Mr Musk obliterates the competition with Starlink, and we move entirely to satellite internet ? Maybe 2025 ???

 

 

Do you think he'll have time to get the laws of physics rewritten before then in order to make that work?

