Hi . . . anyone know why the power companies are upgrading the modems in the Smart meters? The one I have seems to be working just fine, and has been for about the last 10 years.
Thanks
2G modem upgrading to 4G otherwise it won't work for the next 10 years.
. . . so nothing nefarious going on then ?
. . . no additional data gathering, or problems with spurious harmonic readings etc.?
All good to let them go ahead?
There is no outage of power, but I did find that my numbers started again from 0 on both the import and export values when the swap happened. There was therefore 2 billing lines on the bill for up to the cutover, and then another from when that happened to the end of the month. Lead to some confusion as my export of 80kWh dropped to 0.
Not really. If you've been vaccinated you'll feel a slight tingle as the new modem trains on you for the first time, but after that it'll be business as usual.
And that's one for the Annoy thread, companies that ship and install pre-obsolete electronics like 2G and, more recently, 3G cellular modems with a guaranteed drop-dead date coming up rapidly at which point they all become e-waste.
It takes about 10 minutes and they are gone! I recommend you wear a tin foil hat for about 3 days after just to be safe from the addition of mind reading application
. . . Jeez I just hope it's not 5G, otherwise I'll need to get the frypan out !!!
Just make sure your frypan is suitable for induction cooktops. That way it will contain some stainless steel which will protect you. Non-induction frypans will just be aluminium and won't provide any protection.
The metering services get a cheaper deal using the Spark 4G Network hence the need to change the modem in the smart meter.
. . . . ahhh a sensible answer at last (LOL). So that make sense as to why they're keen to change them all.
Thanks
Well, that and that Vodaf/one is about to turn off 2G, so they'll go from being expensive to provision, to not working at all.
They put it out to tender and spark came in at a cheaper price than vodafone.
. . . so we can expect another modem update when Mr Musk obliterates the competition with Starlink, and we move entirely to satellite internet ?
Maybe 2025 ???
Do you think he'll have time to get the laws of physics rewritten before then in order to make that work?