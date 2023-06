My Brother-n-law, who has terminal lung cancer and is winding up his affairs, has 5 40Ltr plastic storage boxes just full of stamp albums collected over 60 years. Recently had them valued by the Waikato philatelist rep NZ. ZERO value now even though he has spent thousands on them and he does have some rare ones, particularly the ones for the mail sea planes who delivered to the small Micronesia and Polynesia islands in the days of flying boats and from the African coastal countries of the 50's & 60's which he collected as a cargo/passenger ship seaman doing that route.

However. These are going to his son who is in his 50's and they will be handed down from there and the rep said that then they will start to be worth money. So we are looking at around 75 to 100 years before this huge collection will have a return value.

Very sad really.