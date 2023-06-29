Recently I got notified from Google concerning the location of an organisation that I have an operational interest in.

The message says -

Thanks XXXXXX

The place that you modified on Google Maps is really popular!

Since you let us know that the location of xxxxxxxx has moved, it has been seen more than 10,000 times! Your update is not only helping people, but the business as well. Keep it up!

The email account it was sent to is only used by two people, and neither of us did anything in respect of this matter, viz. never edited, or advised Google of the address or requested a change to Maps.

Is this usual? Does Google go through and occasionally re-check every mapped address that has a 'named' Google/Gmail account?