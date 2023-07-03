Can anyone tell me what Im doing wrong...
Comes up with 0 results.
Ive changed year, locations, style, and still get 0.
Are TM no longer allowed to sell cars made before 2000 ? :D
Under "New & Used", either untick "used" or click "classic".
Are you meant to choose Classic?
Something is always weird with trademe searches. Search for ESP32 and I get a single listing even though every other field is not set ie. from anywhere