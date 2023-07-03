Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicTradeMe Search issue

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12667 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#306172 3-Jul-2023 08:50
Send private message quote this post

Can anyone tell me what Im doing wrong...

 

 

Comes up with 0 results.

 

Ive changed year, locations, style, and still get 0. 

 

Are TM no longer allowed to sell cars made before 2000 ? :D

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1050Ti

Create new topic
Ge0rge
1649 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3098821 3-Jul-2023 08:56
Send private message quote this post

Just playing on mobile, 1991 seems to be the first year that produces results using your criteria - even if you put the start date back to 1900!

Perhaps there aren't any used cars in Auckland older than 1990?

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Swamphen
20 posts

Geek


  #3098824 3-Jul-2023 09:03
Send private message quote this post

Under "New & Used", either untick "used" or click "classic".

itxtme
2010 posts

Uber Geek


  #3098825 3-Jul-2023 09:03
Send private message quote this post

Are you meant to choose Classic?

 

Something is always weird with trademe searches.  Search for ESP32 and I get a single listing even though every other field is not set ie. from anywhere

Create new topic





News and reviews »

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 