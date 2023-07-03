It's getting a bit chilly in the evenings now, and wanting to pamper the pooch, I'm looking around for a cosy dog bed, something like the round ones with big side bumpers.



I'm getting ads for The Brooklyn served at me, but I'm dubious - the price is attractive, but it feels like a well marketed sale of low quality product, perhaps also tied up with Holly's Paws (extremely similar web site and wording).



Anyway, has anyone got recommendations for quality dog beds? Animates have some very nice ones, but very spendy.



If it matters, pooch is a nine month old Yellow Lab. (so on large range, but not stupidly huge)



