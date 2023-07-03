Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
It's getting a bit chilly in the evenings now, and wanting to pamper the pooch, I'm looking around for a cosy dog bed, something like the round ones with big side bumpers.

I'm getting ads for The Brooklyn served at me, but I'm dubious - the price is attractive, but it feels like a well marketed sale of low quality product, perhaps also tied up with Holly's Paws (extremely similar web site and wording).

Anyway, has anyone got recommendations for quality dog beds? Animates have some very nice ones, but very spendy.

If it matters, pooch is a nine month old Yellow Lab. (so on large range, but not stupidly huge)




be prepared for the dog just to ignore the bed and sleep anywhere else it decides. It's a dog




be prepared for the dog just to ignore the bed and sleep anywhere else it decides. It's a dog

 

 

So much this. Our German Shepherd could not be convinced to lie on the nice bed we got him, instead would sleep on the concrete. 

100% this. My lab has had 2 beds and she much prefers to sleep everywhere but. The ottoman is her preferred spot as it allows a great view out the window to the street, otherwise my side of the bed when she thinks she can get away with it.





