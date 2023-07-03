Hi

Anyone ever encountered the "Failed to clear at import customs" shipping status from AliExpress?

I ordered a Bluetooth battery monitor which was shipped pretty fast and arrived in NZ within a week.

Then I got a tracking update saying "Failed to clear at import customs" and its been stuck like that for a week now.

Given the non-suspicious nature of the package and the fact that the gadget is only worth $25 I dont see why it would be held at customs or could it be a false tracking update?

Not sure if I should just order another or just wait it out?

Thanks

PS nothing useful came up when I googled this, seems common enough but no mention of any meaningful resolution.