Aliexpress - Failed to clear at import customs?
#306177 3-Jul-2023 11:26
Hi

 

Anyone ever encountered the "Failed to clear at import customs" shipping status from AliExpress?

 

I ordered a Bluetooth battery monitor which was shipped pretty fast and arrived in NZ within a week.

 

Then I got a tracking update saying "Failed to clear at import customs" and its been stuck like that for a week now.

 

Given the non-suspicious nature of the package and the fact that the gadget is only worth $25 I dont see why it would be held at customs or could it be a false tracking update?

 

Not sure if I should just order another or just wait it out?

 

Thanks 

 

PS nothing useful came up when I googled this, seems common enough but no mention of any meaningful resolution.

  #3098918 3-Jul-2023 11:35
Contact customs.

 

 




  #3098945 3-Jul-2023 12:06
xpd:

Contact customs.


 



Thanks but hardly worth the bother for $25 gadget. Besides usually if there is an actual issue they contact you.

I’ll let the delivery time expire and request a refund.

I’ve ordered another.

  #3098949 3-Jul-2023 12:20
I'd want to know why something I'd ordered had been knocked back by Customs, lest someone had slipped something into it that they shouldn't have and created some interest in who I am and what I do by association.



  #3098954 3-Jul-2023 12:24
Experienced something similar recently. Customs will ask you to contact your shipper in the first instance. Good luck with that with a no-name shipper from China!

  #3098964 3-Jul-2023 12:41
And if that one gets held up as well....  then you're out by $50. Your choice :)

 

 




  #3099027 3-Jul-2023 13:11
It's not stuck at Customs. It's a scam fake entry and those goods will never arrive. I've struck this quite a few times now and have had my money refunded for each one. I've stopped using AliExpress.

  #3099039 3-Jul-2023 13:32
Dratsab:

 

It's not stuck at Customs. It's a scam fake entry and those goods will never arrive. I've struck this quite a few times now and have had my money refunded for each one. I've stopped using AliExpress.

 

 

Many of us have placed hundreds of orders with AliExpress and never experienced such issues. Some tracked services are a little bit suspect, possibly progressing shipments based on time passed rather than actual scans, but never have I had any claiming items failed to obtain entry clearance.



  #3099042 3-Jul-2023 13:38
Dratsab:

 

It's not stuck at Customs. It's a scam fake entry and those goods will never arrive. I've struck this quite a few times now and have had my money refunded for each one. I've stopped using AliExpress.

 

 

I wouldnt be surprised and suspected this. The item was free shipping and landed in NZ within 4 days which was suspicious from the get go.

  #3099044 3-Jul-2023 13:42
xpd:

 

And if that one gets held up as well....  then you're out by $50. Your choice :)

 

 

Ive probably ordered close to 100 things on AliExpress and never encountered this.

 

Ordered from a different seller second time round, so will see how that goes.

 

AliExpress are usually pretty good about refunding for non-delivery so I'll take the gamble.

 

 

