Keen to hear what others deem a ‘must buy’ or stock up on when visiting the US.



Electronics, unique snacks or food items, clothing or collectibles? I don’t really know what opportunities id be passing up so want to make the most of it while I’m there. Already looking at a couple Apple products (not a huge difference) and stock up on all the different M&M favours! (not for me) and a few Keto foods I can’t get here. Will be in the San Fransisco area.