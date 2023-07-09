Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Stuff media sharing too much information.
#306270 9-Jul-2023 21:52
Media giving too much information out. Surely this could be taken against the privacy commissioner.


 


Video player title and text below says "Brazen thieves targeted H_____ Ave in Fendalton, Christchurch, in the early hours of July 8."


Within a few minutes I was able to easily find the address on Google street view...


 


I have put in a removal request on Stuff's website, mentioning that I am not the person but this should be done.


Article: https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/crime/132508359/they-just-didnt-care-brazen-thieves-target-christchurch-street





Mod edit MF: removed images.

  #3101768 9-Jul-2023 22:43
Right, so how many people would do what you have done?

 

 - google street view until they see the fence the camera sees and then figures out where the camera is?

 

 

 

I think the persons supplying the footage would have been made to sign a waiver (or you at least hope they were). 

 

if you didnt want to identify your house then dont supply the footage. 

 

  • even if the address on letter boxes were not blurred.... anyone can drive down the street to see where this is.

 

 

but why would you?

 

 

