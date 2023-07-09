Media giving too much information out. Surely this could be taken against the privacy commissioner.

Video player title and text below says "Brazen thieves targeted H_____ Ave in Fendalton, Christchurch, in the early hours of July 8."

Within a few minutes I was able to easily find the address on Google street view...

I have put in a removal request on Stuff's website, mentioning that I am not the person but this should be done.

Article: https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/crime/132508359/they-just-didnt-care-brazen-thieves-target-christchurch-street

