chatterbox:

Jase2985: The 2 day Comprehensive First Aid courses offer a lot more than your standard workplace first aid course and i would highly recommend you do one every couple of years, or do the refresher.

I’m after the best course NZ has to offer. So not work place specific. I think it’s something that can come in handy when you least expect it and where you least expect it.I preferred the look of it compared to the St John’s offerings. But I don’t know all the providers.