Just wondering if anyone has any opinions on the best first aid course to do? I like the look of the Red Cross comprehensive first aid one.
Am thinking about doing some volunteering with Red Cross / St John’s.
The 2 day Comprehensive First Aid courses offer a lot more than your standard workplace first aid course and i would highly recommend you do one every couple of years, or do the refresher.
Jase2985:
The 2 day Comprehensive First Aid courses offer a lot more than your standard workplace first aid course and i would highly recommend you do one every couple of years, or do the refresher.
panther2: Have used st john's for the last couple years refresher every 2 years to see currently certificate
chatterbox:panther2: Have used st john's for the last couple years refresher every 2 years to see currently certificate
Why did you choose St John’s over other providers? At first glance I noticed they’re a tad cheaper.