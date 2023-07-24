Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best comprehensive first aid course in NZ?
#306453 24-Jul-2023 14:18
Just wondering if anyone has any opinions on the best first aid course to do? I like the look of the Red Cross comprehensive first aid one.

Am thinking about doing some volunteering with Red Cross / St John’s.

Jase2985
  #3107595 24-Jul-2023 14:58
The 2 day Comprehensive First Aid courses offer a lot more than your standard workplace first aid course and i would highly recommend you do one every couple of years, or do the refresher.

 
 
 
 

panther2
  #3107620 24-Jul-2023 16:06
Have used st john's for the last couple years refresher every 2 years to see currently certificate

  #3107636 24-Jul-2023 16:54
Jase2985:

The 2 day Comprehensive First Aid courses offer a lot more than your standard workplace first aid course and i would highly recommend you do one every couple of years, or do the refresher.



I’m after the best course NZ has to offer. So not work place specific. I think it’s something that can come in handy when you least expect it and where you least expect it.

I preferred the look of it compared to the St John’s offerings. But I don’t know all the providers.



  #3107637 24-Jul-2023 16:59
panther2: Have used st john's for the last couple years refresher every 2 years to see currently certificate


Why did you choose St John’s over other providers? At first glance I noticed they’re a tad cheaper.

  #3107648 24-Jul-2023 17:45
chatterbox:
panther2: Have used st john's for the last couple years refresher every 2 years to see currently certificate


Why did you choose St John’s over other providers? At first glance I noticed they’re a tad cheaper.


Employer pays been about 5 times

