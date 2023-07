You aren't paying your insurance alone, you are paying the mean of the total risk to the insurer for providing insurance to it's customer base.

Floods alone have affected insurers a significant amount, and whilst I understand it sucks, the consequence is that overall their risk has increased significantly and they are having to increase premiums to continue to be in business and profitable.

My car insurance on a 3 year old car, is about $300 more than it was when I purchased the car brand new and it's value was $40K more.

Be aware that if during a claim, they determine you have $200K of contents and you are paying premiums on $100K then they will only pay out half the amount of your claim, even if it's under the 100k you are insured for.