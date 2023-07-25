Hi there...

This is a lengthy one so bear with me...

In September last year we brought a brand new Pump/UV Filter/Paper Filter setup all contained in a nice pump box for our new build. The pump and filters were all mounted in the box and all that we had to do was get our plumber to connect the water in and the water out pipework and power it up. The power is supplied via a waterproof outdoor switch with a RCD on the board. All this was inspected by the council during their Code of Compliance checks and signed off without any issues.

About 4 weeks ago while the pump was running filling up the bath, we were suddenly plunged into darkness (the lights for the room I was in is on the same circuit). Quick bit of troubleshooting I found that something was wrong with the pump. Would power up and within about 10 seconds it would trip the RCD again. Tried a different outlet in case it was something wrong with the original one and the same result. Even tried it on a different phase (We have three phase power) same result.

No worries I thought it should be under warranty still. So rang the company I brought the kit from, who were very prompt and came and checked the pump. He send it looked like the pump had failed, so he installed a loan pump and took it away. About a week later I get a call, the pump has been replaced under warranty ok if we come and replace it. Yup all good. Pump was replaced and everything is now working fine again. Very happy with the response and was singing the praises of the company for what I thought was a no hassle warranty repair.

That was until yesterday when I received a $552 invoice from the company for the fault finding and replacement of the pump!!!

Should I be expected to have to pay for a warranty replacement on a pump that is less than 12 months old and in fact has a two year warranty on it?

I'm thinking NO, but what do you fine folk think? Am I ok to go back and say no I'm not paying? I don't want this to end up in a fight and them taking me to Debt Collectors of something.

I haven't as yet spoken to the company concerned, but wanted to get some info before I go to them.