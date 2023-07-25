Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Charges for Warranty Replacement
#306463 25-Jul-2023 08:46
Hi there...

 

This is a lengthy one so bear with me...

 

In September last year we brought a brand new Pump/UV Filter/Paper Filter setup all contained in a nice pump box for our new build. The pump and filters were all mounted in the box and all that we had to do was get our plumber to connect the water in and the water out pipework and power it up. The power is supplied via a waterproof outdoor switch with a RCD on the board. All this was inspected by the council during their Code of Compliance checks and signed off without any issues. 

 

About 4 weeks ago while the pump was running filling up the bath, we were suddenly plunged into darkness (the lights for the room I was in is on the same circuit). Quick bit of troubleshooting I found that something was wrong with the pump. Would power up and within about 10 seconds it would trip the RCD again. Tried a different outlet in case it was something wrong with the original one and the same result. Even tried it on a different phase (We have three phase power) same result.

 

No worries I thought it should be under warranty still. So rang the company I brought the kit from, who were very prompt and came and checked the pump. He send it looked like the pump had failed, so he installed a loan pump and took it away. About a week later I get a call, the pump has been replaced under warranty ok if we come and replace it. Yup all good. Pump was replaced and everything is now working fine again. Very happy with the response and was singing the praises of the company for what I thought was a no hassle warranty repair.

 

That was until yesterday when I received a $552 invoice from the company for the fault finding and replacement of the pump!!! 

 

 

Should I be expected to have to pay for a warranty replacement on a pump that is less than 12 months old and in fact has a two year warranty on it?

 

I'm thinking NO, but what do you fine folk think? Am I ok to go back and say no I'm not paying? I don't want this to end up in a fight and them taking me to Debt Collectors of something.

 

I haven't as yet spoken to the company concerned, but wanted to get some info before I go to them.




 

  #3107779 25-Jul-2023 09:15
Just because they send you an invoice doesn't mean you legally have to pay it.

 

It may be an admin error. I certainly wouldn't pay. Also depends on what was said during the inspection / fixing process between you and the supplier.

 
 
 
 

  #3107780 25-Jul-2023 09:15
My gut says two things. 

 

     

  1. You theoretically shouldn't have to pay for a warranty replacement, so this shouldn't cost you anything
  2. The plumbers didn't do anything wrong - their work wasn't warrantied, but the unit was. It was replaced FOC under warranty and the diagnosis, callout, replacement etc was all done on their time and due to no fault of theirs. You should pay for their time and effort. 

 

 

 

So this leaves you in the awkward position of trying to work out whether the product warranty covers the expertise to reinstall etc. 

 

You'll need to speak to a consumer law expert, I think. Try CAB in the first instance, perhaps? 




  #3107782 25-Jul-2023 09:18
What does the invoice say the charges are for? 

 

Labour and Travel? Maybe it is reasonable (how far did they have to travel?).

 

You purchased this as an individual (not a business)?

 

Many warranties are 'Return to Base', though I feel if the bill was going to be $552, they should have warned you in advance you were up for a large invoice for them to come and check.



  #3107783 25-Jul-2023 09:19
I am curious about "Labour adjusted for warranty" on that invoice.

 

You asked them about this?




  #3107786 25-Jul-2023 09:30
freitasm:

 

I am curious about "Labour adjusted for warranty" on that invoice.

 

You asked them about this?

 

 

OP:

 

I haven't as yet spoken to the company concerned, but wanted to get some info before I go to them.

 




  #3107788 25-Jul-2023 09:41
If this was purchased as an individual in domestic situation the supplies warranty is irrelevant. The consumer guarantees Act applies. You should first talk to the supplier repairer, reject the charge and talk to the Commerce Commission consumer protection unit.

  #3107791 25-Jul-2023 09:51
MikeB4: If this was purchased as an individual in domestic situation the supplies warranty is irrelevant. The consumer guarantees Act applies. You should first talk to the supplier repairer, reject the charge and talk to the Commerce Commission consumer protection unit.

 

 

IANAL but the way I see it, the OP bought the pump from one retail store, and had it fitted by his own plumber.

 

The plumber is not responsible for the pump - it would be replaced under warranty by the retail store. The work to replace it is not faulty so wouldn't be under warranty.

 

Two separate things, unless the plumber had supplied the pump and installed it. Or alternatively, the retail store should have provided the service to replace it.




  #3107794 25-Jul-2023 10:00
freitasm:

 

Or alternatively, the retail store should have provided the service to replace it.

 

 

It was the store I purchased the pump from that did the replacement. Hence why I was questioning the charges.




 

  #3107795 25-Jul-2023 10:01
This why I said to talk to the supplier repairer. By rejecting the charge does not mean you won't eventually pay it, this will say the charge is on hold and prevents further action or charges. Then talk to Com Com to get their advice and recommendation. I had an incident similar when the main board in our Samsung oven failed. The board was replaced by Samsung then we received an invoice for shipping and labour. I rejected the charge and discussed this with Samsung. They immediately issued a credit and that was the end of the saga. However the oven went cattywampus aa few months later and my wife decided enough and dumped it an purchased a Miele oven.  

