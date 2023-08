Perhaps it's because Google is who we need to protect ourselves against?

More seriously, Google is in the "digital identity" business. You can use your Google account to save passwords, which are then available across multiple platforms and devices... very convenient. You can also use your Google account as essentially the credentials for logging into FaceBook and a myriad of other services. In either case, this makes it easy for Google to track exactly what services you're using, which information they can then aggregate and analyse and sell. So Google has a vested interest in encouraging you to save your username & password (online, rather than on your PC).

Saving passwords on your PC puts you at risk if someone steals your PC, or manages to break into it somehow (e.g. TeamViewer, or a virus, or whatever). Saving them online in your Google account means that if anyone ever gets your Google account password (by getting into your PC, phishing you, hacking Google, or just by guessing), they equally have access to everything online. The question then is... "Is your Google password saved on your PC?" If it is, you're just as vulnerable as if all your passwords are there.

I believe that the risk of someone covertly accessing my PC or phone or whatever is very low, so I don't think there's any reason not to save my passwords locally. YMMV.