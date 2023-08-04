Hi - we need a hot water cylinder replacement - Kapiti/Wellington region.
Any recommendations for quality (no cowboys please) service?
Thanks in advance
I was a bit underwhelmed by the quality of the work a couple of young fellas from Peter Jackson Plumbing did when the landlord had to get them out to the house I was renting last year.
Not exactly a recommendation as I don't have any direct experience of their work, but I know one of the guys from Thomas Plumbing, local family run business and as far as I know they aren't cowboys.
I rate Graeme Sinclair plumbing (based in Lower Hutt). Not the cheapest by any means but they have come to my rescue a couple of times at short notice and their customer service and plumbing/gas fitting skills are quality. I haven't had them replace my hot-water cylinder but they have done gas fitting and plumbing work for me and my house has neither flooded nor blown-up.
