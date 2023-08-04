Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicHot water cylinder replacement Kapiti/Wellington
dafman

3780 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#306572 4-Aug-2023 12:24
Send private message quote this post

Hi - we need a hot water cylinder replacement - Kapiti/Wellington region.

 

Any recommendations for quality (no cowboys please) service?

 

Thanks in advance

Create new topic
Lias
5105 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3111811 4-Aug-2023 15:24
Send private message quote this post

I was a bit underwhelmed by the quality of the work a couple of young fellas from Peter Jackson Plumbing did when the landlord had to get them out to the house I was renting last year.

 

Not exactly a recommendation as I don't have any direct experience of their work, but I know one of the guys from Thomas Plumbing, local family run business and as far as I know they aren't cowboys.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
floydbloke
3074 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3111814 4-Aug-2023 15:37
Send private message quote this post

I rate Graeme Sinclair plumbing (based in Lower Hutt).  Not the cheapest by any means but they have come to my rescue a couple of times at short notice and their customer service and plumbing/gas fitting skills are quality.  I haven't had them replace my hot-water cylinder but they have done gas fitting and plumbing work for me and my house has neither flooded nor blown-up.




Money saving tip.  Cancel your Spotify subscription and phone a large organisation instead for hours of free tunes while you're on hold.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 