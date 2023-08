Years ago I backed the Indiegogo for the Volterman Smart Wallet - https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/volterman-the-world-s-most-powerful-wallet#/

It turned out to be an outright scam. I did eventually end up getting one but it was horrible in every way and didn't even work as designed. I tore it down, ripped out its guts and reverse engineered it just to show how much of a scam it really was: https://murfy.nz/2021/03/12/volterman-lumzag-scam/

Going back I am wondering what I was thinking when I backed it in the first place? Since then I have done my due diligence before backing anything and now refuse to back anything on Indiegogo.