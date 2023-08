https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sound_of_Freedom_(film)

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/sound-freedom-funder-fabian-marta-165000513.html

Has anyone been following the story with this movie? I believe the director or one of its stars (or both) have ties to QAnon, however one of their funders was recently charged with kidnapping a young child.

Kinda makes a mockery of the message this film is trying to get across (to me,anyway).