In 2011 we bought two Delonghi Dehumidifiers (CF08E and CF08M) over two months. Both have different control panels one push button the other manual) but they are the same dehumidifier.

One failed early on and we had it repaired under warranty.

The Manual CF08M eventually died and we threw it way. We kept the filter and the water tank.

The push button CF08E (see picture) was working a few days ago. It became full and we emptied it today.

However, the 'Full' light will not go off. It is not flashing which the manual says could be because it is not properly 'fitted' or it still has water in it.

I have tried the spare (and empty) water tank and that is no different.

I have read both manuals but my conclusion is that the remaining dehumidifier is 'kaput'.

So I need a new dehumidifier (probably not Delonghi).

Since 2011, the prices still seem high (a bit like PC Laptops which never get cheaper, just more technology).

Any suggestions for a new dehumidifier?