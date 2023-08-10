Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Police head light flash, alternating high beams
David321

303 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306648 10-Aug-2023 10:06
Hi all,

 

 

 

I have been trying to find out and tracking down what I am assuming is a 12v relay, basically I need one that when activated it provides alternating 12v dc power to two owlets.

 

The easiest way to visualise what I am after is what I assume police use in their cars in conjunction with their red and blue lights, no doubt we have all seen the alternating flashing of their high beam headlights while speeding past us at some stage?

 

 

 

I am assuming what police use is probably built into some larger piece of hardware they use to control all their bells and whistles, but the example is still valid, I have tried looking online a fair bit, but as yu could imagine without knowing what these are called they are a bit hard to track down.




_David_

Dratsab
3905 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3114039 10-Aug-2023 10:11
David321: I have been trying to find out and tracking down what I am assuming is a 12v relay, basically I need one that when activated it provides alternating 12v dc power to two owlets.

 

Two of these?

 

Two happy owlets : r/pics

 
 
 
 

Handsomedan
5756 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3114043 10-Aug-2023 10:17
Dratsab:

 

David321: I have been trying to find out and tracking down what I am assuming is a 12v relay, basically I need one that when activated it provides alternating 12v dc power to two owlets.

 

Two of these?

 

Two happy owlets : r/pics

 

 

Well you just won "cutest picture on Geekzone" for today...




outdoorsnz
457 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3114051 10-Aug-2023 10:25
Handsomedan:

 

Dratsab:

 

David321: I have been trying to find out and tracking down what I am assuming is a 12v relay, basically I need one that when activated it provides alternating 12v dc power to two owlets.

 

Two of these?

 

Two happy owlets : r/pics

 

 

Well you just won "cutest picture on Geekzone" for today...

 

 

Hands down cute as a button as they say! 

 

Jaycar used to have strobe lighting kits. I wonder if you could adapt a car idicator module relay for this purpose? 



cisconz
cisconz
1319 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3114053 10-Aug-2023 10:27
outdoorsnz:

 

Jaycar used to have strobe lighting kits. I wonder if you could adapt a car idicator module relay for this purpose? 

 

 

Still do - KJ8070




MikeAqua
7464 posts

Uber Geek


  #3114074 10-Aug-2023 11:15
You need a "donuts on special" relay.




mjb

mjb
994 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3114084 10-Aug-2023 11:38
You'd be looking for a "wig wag" flasher. something like: https://www.amazon.com/Solid-State-Flasher-Alternating-Pattern/dp/B00YB9HTQ4




