

I have been trying to find out and tracking down what I am assuming is a 12v relay, basically I need one that when activated it provides alternating 12v dc power to two owlets.

The easiest way to visualise what I am after is what I assume police use in their cars in conjunction with their red and blue lights, no doubt we have all seen the alternating flashing of their high beam headlights while speeding past us at some stage?

I am assuming what police use is probably built into some larger piece of hardware they use to control all their bells and whistles, but the example is still valid, I have tried looking online a fair bit, but as yu could imagine without knowing what these are called they are a bit hard to track down.