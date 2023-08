I bought this water blaster 3 months ago for $999.

It has since gone to $1,299.

At $999 I was happy with, but at $1,299 I wouldn't have bought it.

I don't understand how it could (recently) increase by $300.

Perhaps it could be the low NZD Exchange Rate to another currency?