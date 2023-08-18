Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
10 reasons why dogs suck
Awrrr
#306753 18-Aug-2023 15:13
-    1. Dogs make you get off the warm couch to go out for a walk in crap weather

 

-    2. Dogs run around in circles yapping loudly when you try to sneak in at night

 

-    3. Dogs look deep into your eyes and make you feel guilty

 

-    4. Dogs wrap the leash around your legs and force you into close contact with the neighbour lady who thinks you are doing it on purpose

 

-     5. Dogs cost more to feed than you do

 

-    6. If dogs catch you cutting up fresh meat, they may eat you

 

-    7. Dogs get bored and will destroy your house while you are away 

 

-    8. Dogs get rabies

 

-    9. Dogs always think the doorbell is for them

 

-    10a. Dogs eat shit

 

-    10b Dogs lick your face

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

  #3117661 18-Aug-2023 15:19
Rabies, huh?

https://mstdn.social/@Landcombatmissiles/110858274496772202

Serhiy and his dog.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
  #3117662 18-Aug-2023 15:25
Dogs take a warm, steaming dump on the footpath then look on along with everyone else as you pick it up and carry it along on the walk. Sets the family pecking order right there.

 

 

  #3117667 18-Aug-2023 15:41
Dogs make you realize that your devotion to them is just a fraction of their devotion to you.



  #3117671 18-Aug-2023 15:50
10 reasons why dogs don't suck

 

 

 

-    1. Dogs make you get off the warm couch to go out for a walk in crap weather

 

-    2. Dogs run around in circles yapping loudly when an intruder tries to sneak in at night

 

-    3. Dogs look deep into your eyes and make you feel loved

 

-    4. Dogs wrap the leash around your legs and force you into close contact with the neighbour lady who thinks you are doing it on purpose

 

-    5. Dogs cost more to feed than you do. Are you feeding your dog sirloin steak?

 

-    6. If dogs catch you cutting up fresh meat, they will want some

 

-    7. Dogs will entertain themselves if you ignore them

 

-    8. Dogs get rabies. Not in NZ they don't

 

-    9. Dogs always know the doorbell is for them

 

-    10a. Dogs eat shit. I'll give you this one, no comeback here.

 

-    10b Dogs lick your face and its the best feeling ever!

  #3117672 18-Aug-2023 15:54
My dog does not eat shit.

  #3117677 18-Aug-2023 16:07
johno1234:Dogs take a warm, steaming dump on the footpath then look on along with everyone else as you pick it up and carry it along on the walk. Sets the family pecking order right there.

 

People (More than one) ACTUALLY pick it up? Wow!

 

I've only witnessed it once in my Street!

  #3117751 18-Aug-2023 17:08
Dogs don't climb the fence and poop in neighbors yard.

 

If you looking for some loyalty in your life get a dog.

 

Look into your cars eyes - they plotting to kill you



  #3117760 18-Aug-2023 17:28
Wombat1:...Look into your cars eyes - they plotting to kill you

 

Headlights? Given the Road Toll - You ARE Right!

  #3117766 18-Aug-2023 17:46
msukiwi:

 

johno1234:Dogs take a warm, steaming dump on the footpath then look on along with everyone else as you pick it up and carry it along on the walk. Sets the family pecking order right there.

 

People (More than one) ACTUALLY pick it up? Wow!

 

I've only witnessed it once in my Street!

 

 

 

 

Someone is calling our son RIGHT NOW, and he picked up. Weird.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

  #3117770 18-Aug-2023 18:01
johno1234:

Dogs take a warm, steaming dump on the footpath then look on along with everyone else as you pick it up and carry it along on the walk. Sets the family pecking order right there.


 



There have been a few days this winter when the brief warmth has almost felt welcome. My mother was born on a farm in the 1920s and used to talk of warming her bare feet in fresh cow manure while walking to school in the mornings.

  #3117772 18-Aug-2023 18:09
msukiwi:

People (More than one) ACTUALLY pick it up? Wow!


I've only witnessed it once in my Street!



Can we expect a companion series of caught in the act photos to go with your fire hydrant parkers?

  #3117773 18-Aug-2023 18:27
JayADee:

My dog does not let me catch it eating shit.

