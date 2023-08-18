

- 1. Dogs make you get off the warm couch to go out for a walk in crap weather

- 2. Dogs run around in circles yapping loudly when you try to sneak in at night

- 3. Dogs look deep into your eyes and make you feel guilty

- 4. Dogs wrap the leash around your legs and force you into close contact with the neighbour lady who thinks you are doing it on purpose

- 5. Dogs cost more to feed than you do

- 6. If dogs catch you cutting up fresh meat, they may eat you

- 7. Dogs get bored and will destroy your house while you are away

- 8. Dogs get rabies

- 9. Dogs always think the doorbell is for them

- 10a. Dogs eat shit

- 10b Dogs lick your face