Hi guys

A new account on trademe just buy my cot that I did not put image on yet. Then I start to have this nice email that payment been done and redirect me to this website : https://9qr.de/rMcgda that then redirect me to https://trademe.paymenters.ink/209217097

The thing is that: I cannot WHOIS this domain. How is it possible ?

Next step: should I bother to report to NetSafe ?

I need to claim back from trademe for sure ...