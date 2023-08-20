liDelicious8

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
If I buy a $3500 laptop from Dell NZ website or Apple NZ website, will I be required to pay customs duty or GST by New Zealand Customs Service?
#306776 20-Aug-2023 18:49
Hi, I want to know if I buy a $3500 from Dell NZ website or Apple NZ website, will New Zealand Customs Service (Customs) charge me duties or taxes? I am really not sure and cant seem to find the info on this. I tried asking citizens advice bureau and NZPost but they didn't seem to know. I understand that if you order from overseas online shops and the goods is $1000 or over, you are required to pay customs duty but Dell and Apple website has a .nz at the end of their website which means their warehouse is located in New Zealand which means it is not overseas so no custom duties or taxes needed to be paid? 

 

Im unsure and any help would be much appreciatd thanks. 

  #3118309 20-Aug-2023 19:01
Doesn't answer your primary question sorry, but just to clear up a couple of assumptions:

 

Apple doesn't use a .nz domain for it's store - it redirects to https://www.apple.com/nz/ 

 

Having a .nz domain only means you have registered a .nz domain, nothing more. There is no requirement of .nz registration that you also have a warehouse in NZ.

 
 
 
 

RunningMan
  #3118310 20-Aug-2023 19:02
You are fine if you are buying from the Apple/Dell the nz site. 

 

That customs duty and GST at boarder is only applied if you are buying from a non NZ store. 

 

Apple and Dell inlcude GST already

  #3118314 20-Aug-2023 19:31
I recently bought a refurbished MacBook Pro from apple.com/nz. The device was dispatched from Sydney and no duty was payable (because I paid in NZ dollars inc gst).

 

And for the record, from the time I placed my order to the time it arrived at my door was less than 36 hours - very impressive!




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd



  #3118317 20-Aug-2023 19:46
Wheelbarrow01:

 

I recently bought a refurbished MacBook Pro from apple.com/nz. The device was dispatched from Sydney and no duty was payable (because I paid in NZ dollars inc gst).

 

And for the record, from the time I placed my order to the time it arrived at my door was less than 36 hours - very impressive!

 

 

 

 

Yep only downside to buying from Apple is they require signature delivery from dhl(no opt out) so if you are working getting the package can be a nightmare.

  #3118318 20-Aug-2023 19:48
Apple attribute local sales to its local  NZ registered subsidiary,  they charge and pass on the GST they collect, (but then pretty much slide out of any other NZ based tax liability) 

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/apple-nz-tops-1-billion-sales-for-first-time/WZN4HAUX2F6JOUUGOD2K6ZYOJA/

 

 

  #3118329 20-Aug-2023 21:04
From Apple or Dell, no you won’t incur any additional charges.

  #3118335 20-Aug-2023 21:58
Qazzy03:

 

You are fine if you are buying from the Apple/Dell the nz site. 

 

That customs duty and GST at boarder is only applied if you are buying from a non NZ store. 

 

Apple and Dell inlcude GST already

 

 

Thank you and everyone for letting me know this. I feel relieved now. I will order the laptop from Dell website when I get pay on Wednesday. Thanks everyone for the help

