liDelicious8

Hi, I want to know if I buy a $3500 from Dell NZ website or Apple NZ website, will New Zealand Customs Service (Customs) charge me duties or taxes? I am really not sure and cant seem to find the info on this. I tried asking citizens advice bureau and NZPost but they didn't seem to know. I understand that if you order from overseas online shops and the goods is $1000 or over, you are required to pay customs duty but Dell and Apple website has a .nz at the end of their website which means their warehouse is located in New Zealand which means it is not overseas so no custom duties or taxes needed to be paid?

Im unsure and any help would be much appreciatd thanks.