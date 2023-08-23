Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Legacy phone stuff
Rikkitic

Awrrr
16930 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#306809 23-Aug-2023 11:55
Can anyone think of a use for old analogue phone stuff - cable, connectors, junction boxes, handsets. I just cleared out the last of my ATA bits and am trying to decide if the old phone system components have any future.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Linux
9935 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3119328 23-Aug-2023 12:09
MOTAT

 
 
 
 

SirHumphreyAppleby
2366 posts

Uber Geek


  #3119334 23-Aug-2023 12:21
Linux:

 

MOTAT

 

 

I was looking for a home for a few 1920s (and later) telephones. MOTAT is only interested in examples that aren't already in their collection.

 

In case you suggested MOTAT as a joke, their collection actually does include some relatively recent items, such as Nokia '90/'00s cellphones.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
16930 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3119342 23-Aug-2023 12:54
I was actually looking for reasons to keep any of this stuff but I'm also happy to donate it to a good cause. I am not prepared to go to any trouble over it. If they want it they have fill out their own forms and come and collect it. Not that any of my stuff would be worth that.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

