Can anyone think of a use for old analogue phone stuff - cable, connectors, junction boxes, handsets. I just cleared out the last of my ATA bits and am trying to decide if the old phone system components have any future.
Can anyone think of a use for old analogue phone stuff - cable, connectors, junction boxes, handsets. I just cleared out the last of my ATA bits and am trying to decide if the old phone system components have any future.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
MOTAT
Linux:
MOTAT
I was looking for a home for a few 1920s (and later) telephones. MOTAT is only interested in examples that aren't already in their collection.
In case you suggested MOTAT as a joke, their collection actually does include some relatively recent items, such as Nokia '90/'00s cellphones.
I was actually looking for reasons to keep any of this stuff but I'm also happy to donate it to a good cause. I am not prepared to go to any trouble over it. If they want it they have fill out their own forms and come and collect it. Not that any of my stuff would be worth that.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos