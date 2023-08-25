Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I got scammed by Temu!

Bee

Bee

664 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306827 25-Aug-2023 06:20
Send private message quote this post

Bought a small compass from Temu with stick-on pad.  Its supposed to go in the car?

 

It works fine outside, but in the car it just points East all the time :(

 

Before you all start up giving me advice and schooling me in Physics or whatever the subject is that applies here, I am fully aware of whats going on here, its only $5 Im not really bothered, unless anyone has good advice of how to make it easily work?

 

And yes, the subject was my attempt at clickbait.

 

Feel free to post here if you have similar experiences :)




Doing your best is much more important than being the best.

johno1234
1133 posts

Uber Geek


  #3119970 25-Aug-2023 07:01
Send private message quote this post

Haha!

But yeah, compass compensation in steel ships is a dark art.

 
 
 
 

Linux
9936 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3119971 25-Aug-2023 07:03
Send private message quote this post

$5 compass shipped frm China! Not working well LOL

Handsomedan
5799 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3119997 25-Aug-2023 09:15
Send private message quote this post

It reminds me of the stories of people ordering furniture off Wish - dimensions are given as 120x75x65 (or whatever) and it turns out they're mm not cm, so the buyer ends up with something 1/10 the size they expected. 

 

I guess there's a moral here somewhere...




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



wellygary
7276 posts

Uber Geek


  #3120012 25-Aug-2023 09:56
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

It reminds me of the stories of people ordering furniture off Wish - dimensions are given as 120x75x65 (or whatever) and it turns out they're mm not cm, so the buyer ends up with something 1/10 the size they expected. 

 

I guess there's a moral here somewhere...

 

 

They actually end up with something 100 times smaller :) , Length 1/10 * height 1/10 = area 1/100

Qazzy03
94 posts

Master Geek


  #3120015 25-Aug-2023 10:05
Send private message quote this post

I ordered 2 shoes from https://www.brooksshoesnzoutlet.com/

What came in the post was a Gucci baseball cap.

After much emailing back and forward, they say they are out of shoes.... Strange for an entire outlet store for only shoes. They offered me to keep the cap and offering me a 30% refund, then 40% and latest is 50%. After a lot of emails and then finally doing a google search, pretty sure it is a scam. Rang Kiwibank to start a charge back case via Visa. Never done one before, Kiwibank will do a call back, machine says 1 working day, so guess that will sometime next week.

wellygary
7276 posts

Uber Geek


  #3120018 25-Aug-2023 10:12
Send private message quote this post

Qazzy03: I ordered 2 shoes from https://www.brooksshoesnzoutlet.com/

What came in the post was a Gucci baseball cap.

After much emailing back and forward, they say they are out of shoes.... Strange for an entire outlet store for only shoes. They offered me to keep the cap and offering me a 30% refund, then 40% and latest is 50%. After a lot of emails and then finally doing a google search, pretty sure it is a scam. Rang Kiwibank to start a charge back case via Visa. Never done one before, Kiwibank will do a call back, machine says 1 working day, so guess that will sometime next week.

 

Our office network forbids me seeing that address claiming its on anti-phishing list somewhere ... good luck with the charge back

Behodar
9105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3120019 25-Aug-2023 10:27
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

Our office network forbids me seeing that address claiming its on anti-phishing list somewhere ... good luck with the charge back

 

 

Same message here. I wonder whether we're using the same filter :)



xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
12801 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3120022 25-Aug-2023 10:31
Send private message quote this post

Any site that uses "companynamenz.com" immediately gets me researching them big time. Why not get ".co.nz/.nz" etc.....  usually because the scammers dont know its a thing and think the world runs on .com's.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500, 1050Ti

 

Desktop : Win 11 Pro, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, 1650S

 

I enjoy geeking, gaming (even retro!) and cars.

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
12801 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3120024 25-Aug-2023 10:33
Send private message quote this post

Looking at that site, def a scam site. Friend got caught out by one similar a while back - got a pair of $2 sunglasses instead of the $100 shoes she wanted. I contacted the head office of the company name involved, and they said its 100% not them and would look into it.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500, 1050Ti

 

Desktop : Win 11 Pro, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, 1650S

 

I enjoy geeking, gaming (even retro!) and cars.

