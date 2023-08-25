Bought a small compass from Temu with stick-on pad. Its supposed to go in the car?

It works fine outside, but in the car it just points East all the time :(

Before you all start up giving me advice and schooling me in Physics or whatever the subject is that applies here, I am fully aware of whats going on here, its only $5 Im not really bothered, unless anyone has good advice of how to make it easily work?

And yes, the subject was my attempt at clickbait.

Feel free to post here if you have similar experiences :)