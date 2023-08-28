This a headline from the NZ Herald.
I sometimes see a question mark (?) instead of quote marks or an apostrophe (').
Other headlines seem OK.
This a headline from the NZ Herald.
I sometimes see a question mark (?) instead of quote marks or an apostrophe (').
Other headlines seem OK.
PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream GWN7062, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier
Typically it's because they copy and pasted from Word or something with so-called "smart quotes" where the ASCII quote (") or apostrophe (') characters are swapped for Unicode slanted characters, and their content management system does not support Unicode.
cddt:
Which browser and browser version?
It is latest version of Edge on W10.
I cannot find the web page now to try under Chrome.
PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream GWN7062, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier