Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhy does web page show question marks e.g. ?Wasn?t a red?: Ian Foster explains the ?facts? of Scott Barrett?s send off
alisam

675 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306854 28-Aug-2023 08:56
Send private message quote this post

This a headline from the NZ Herald.

 

I sometimes see a question mark (?) instead of quote marks or an apostrophe (').

 

Other headlines seem OK.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream GWN7062, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
cddt
521 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3121059 28-Aug-2023 09:40
Send private message quote this post

Which browser and browser version? 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Kyanar
3823 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3121060 28-Aug-2023 09:40
Send private message quote this post

Typically it's because they copy and pasted from Word or something with so-called "smart quotes" where the ASCII quote (") or apostrophe (') characters are swapped for Unicode slanted characters, and their content management system does not support Unicode.

alisam

675 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3121063 28-Aug-2023 09:48
Send private message quote this post

cddt:

 

Which browser and browser version? 

 

 

It is latest version of Edge on W10.

 

I cannot find the web page now to try under Chrome.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream GWN7062, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 