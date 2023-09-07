Hi all,

My wife and I were looking to sell our house soon, we figured this would mean going through an agent which would no doubt make the process a little easier than going private, but we have since found some potential private buyers, the daughter of a work college and her partner. We figure this way we can avoid the commision of an agent, avoid the waiting for potential buyers to make an offer, and the open homes.

Basically we have to weigh up, do we want to go through the hassle cost of an agent who may get a slightly more than the house is valued at but take their commision, or do we go with the private option and set the price at the value of the house and have a speedy and cheaper sale with favourable settlement terms (we want to stay a few months after the contract goes unconditional). I am leaning towards the private option.

I am interested in two things, what would be a reasonable way to agree on a value for our house, we don't want to rip anyone off but we also obviously want what it's worth (at least), I figure getting a private valuation would be the way to go and setting the price at that, but I have heard that sometimes these are inaccurate? Not sure how true that is though as I dont think banks would request them if they were not accurate?

The second thing is, apart from the sale and purchase agreement which would would be done by lawyers, is there anything else that needs to be done, eqc or otherwise? I feel like this is ne of those things where if something important is missed it could have big implications (or am I overthinking it?). I am a bit of a novice when it comes to this, I have never sold a house, weather through an agent or not.