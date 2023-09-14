https://www.stuff.co.nz/auckland/auckland-top-stories/300971037/cyber-incident-hits-auckland-transports-hop-system-services-unavailable
Hard to say if that's a hack or a DDOS, tbh.
Considering they're saying they might not be back online until next week, would lean more towards a hack rather than just a DDOS.
"“Indications are that this is a ransomware attack, however, investigations are ongoing,” an AT spokesman told the Herald."
Sounds like something in the chain was unpatched obsolete, or neglected and an exploit was found...