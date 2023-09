...and may not be available until next week: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/major-cyber-hit-auckland-transports-hop-system/LCM3HEKTRRDI5OT7LXBKQJSBRA/

https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/at-hop-technical-outage

This helps explain why I couldn't topup my HOP card on Wednesday. Must be pretty bad if it's going to take them almost a week to resolve it?