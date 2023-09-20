This is a good summary of what's been leaked https://t.co/2x9j1DBzYR
Can't be a pleasant day at the Xbox head office.
Then I found out about this on top of it! 38TB of data accidentally exposed by Microsoft AI researchers | Wiz Blog
This is a good summary of what's been leaked https://t.co/2x9j1DBzYR
Can't be a pleasant day at the Xbox head office.
Then I found out about this on top of it! 38TB of data accidentally exposed by Microsoft AI researchers | Wiz Blog
Big oooof.
I'm interested in the new Elite controller, RDR 2 for Gen 9 and news of any console releases...
It would be absolutely gutting and I'm sure both Nintendo / Sony are pouring over every detail they can.