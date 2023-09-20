Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Xbox and AI Research Document Leaks
This is a good summary of what's been leaked https://t.co/2x9j1DBzYR

 

Can't be a pleasant day at the Xbox head office.

 

Then I found out about this on top of it! 38TB of data accidentally exposed by Microsoft AI researchers | Wiz Blog 

Big oooof.

 

I'm interested in the new Elite controller, RDR 2 for Gen 9 and news of any console releases...

 

It would be absolutely gutting and I'm sure both Nintendo / Sony are pouring over every detail they can.

