Hi.
Does anyone know of a nice cheap way to get rid of many many reams of paperwork, that I need to be shredded or otherwise destroyed?
TIA
That's dropped off and collected. They say there's also a 'minimum charge' for if you deliver paper in person, and to call them. I imagine a boot full of paper would probably be roughly half that cost? No need to roll a truck.
Find a friend with one of these,
Apparently it supposed to be fairly chilly this weekend :)
Considered this, but the amount of paper, it would take me a VERY long time.
networkn:
Considered this, but the amount of paper, it would take me a VERY long time.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure