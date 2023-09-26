Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cheap bulk document destruction in AKL
#307183 26-Sep-2023 16:12
Hi. 

 

Does anyone know of a nice cheap way to get rid of many many reams of paperwork, that I need to be shredded or otherwise destroyed?

 

TIA

 

 

 

 

  #3132253 26-Sep-2023 16:20
Only used them commercially so cant comment on personal use but Timg do a one off 240l bin for $95.  not sure if that's "cheap" or not.

 
 
 
 

  #3132254 26-Sep-2023 16:24
That's dropped off and collected. They say there's also a 'minimum charge' for if you deliver paper in person, and to call them. I imagine a boot full of paper would probably be roughly half that cost? No need to roll a truck. 

  #3132256 26-Sep-2023 16:33
Find a friend with one of these,

 

Apparently it supposed to be fairly chilly this weekend :) 

 

 

 

 

 



  #3133249 26-Sep-2023 16:55
Considered this, but the amount of paper, it would take me a VERY long time.

 

 

  #3133250 26-Sep-2023 16:58
Panama Papers - Wikipedia




