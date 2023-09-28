Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic
#309201 28-Sep-2023 12:33
It is not often that it is easy to identify the cost of the exactly same product in different stores (looking at you Mitre10 and Bunnings with price matching) but recently saw a great example between Costco and Harvey Norman -with stores almost next door to each other.

 

A Waterpic flosser set cost $174.00 at Costco. Therefore cost to them -wholesale cost- would be NZ$ 121.80 given the sale price is 30% above cost

 

Identical set (sold as separate units) is $454.00 at Harvey Norman. That means the markup is approximately $333.00 and profit margin of at least 200%.

 

No wonder things are expensive here. Surely size and scale would not make that much of a difference.

 

 

 

  

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3135925 28-Sep-2023 13:27
It's an art, pulling the wool over peoples' eyes and obscuring the real cost price.

 

Quoting myself here, just to save time writing it out again...

 

 

How about those cost-plus sales? They're not as transparent as they may seem. There are rebates that retailers may get after the sale, and I recall years ago reading the fine print for one where they actually indicated cost price was the price before any bulk discounts were applied. I.e. the cost price they were using may not even have been their cost price.

 

 

I've found Costco generally isn't much cheaper than other places. I go there only because I have been doing work in the area, and they sell products (food, mainly) not readily available elsewhere. The particular item you mention seems like a bit of a gimmick, and I wouldn't be surprised if they're just being dumped. Different SKU, different price... nothing terribly unusual here. We used to see this with laptops all the time. The same product would be sold by multiple retailers with a slight variation (and SKU), preventing price matching.

 
 
 
 

sir1963
  #3135937 28-Sep-2023 13:50
Yeah, it can be as little as the colour of a part and its a different SKU.

 

I just bought in some underfloor ducted floor registers from Amazon because they were so much cheaper than buying in NZ

 

I had ordered it, had it shipped to mean arrived on my door step in less time than a NZ company could give me a price.

 

I am renovating a rental, so and extra weeks delay is an extra weeks rent lost, time is money

Behodar
  #3135938 28-Sep-2023 13:54
sir1963:

 

Yeah, it can be as little as the colour of a part and its a different SKU.

 

 

In the States there have been some manufacturers selling the exact same product via two different retailers with two different SKUs, e.g. 1234W for the one sold at Walmart and 1234B for the one sold at Best Buy. This allows the retailer to refuse to price match, by claiming it's not the same product.

 

Edit: Which I now see was already mentioned. I need to actually start reading before posting...

