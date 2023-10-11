This came up in the PS5 thread so thought it worth a separate discussion. What's your views on physical vs digital media? Particularly games and tv/movies?

I'm almost all digital now having sold my DVD's some years ago, then my Blu-rays. I kept the rarer things that were difficult to source, and I have rips of them on my Plex server. There's also a lot of debate about this online over the past couple years as studios and streaming platforms have basically erased some content from history, given it's not on physical media and not on streaming now. So, unless you do have rips of some of those rarer things the platforms are removing, you may as well consider them non-existent.

What's your preference in general and what's your thoughts about the disappearance of digital media with no physical alternative?