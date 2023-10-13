Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spam spam spam and beans
Lizard1977

#309375 13-Oct-2023 09:18
Has anyone else noticed a massive surge in the amount of spam they're receiving?  On my outlook email account I've been getting a massive increase in spam, primarily gibberish that looks like it was written by an AI programmed by a cat walking across the keyboard.  It's been going on for the last week or so, and this morning my junk mail folder had 33 spam messages (all of the same type) but there were a further 50 spam messages (all of the same type) in my inbox which hadn't been trapped by the junk mail setting in Outlook.  I'm selecting them all and reporting them using the Report tool in Outlook, but it's not making a difference as far as I can see.

SaltyNZ
  #3147100 13-Oct-2023 09:32
Yep, finding plenty that got past the GMail filters in the last month or so as well. Started to wonder whether I wasn't being specifically targeted (as opposed to the usual shotgun blast).




Lizard1977

  #3147101 13-Oct-2023 09:34
Yeah, I was feeling the same way.  Less of a random spray of rubbish and more like a laser beam of bullshirt...

johno1234
  #3147102 13-Oct-2023 09:36
It comes and goes. Some weeks I hardly get any, then I might get a hundred on a day.

 

 



cddt
  #3147114 13-Oct-2023 10:06
I have not noticed an increase recently. 

gehenna
  #3147115 13-Oct-2023 10:13
Nope

Behodar
  #3147117 13-Oct-2023 10:20
Historically I've had about one a week, but over the past few weeks it's been 30-50 per day. With that said, things seem to have quietened down again in the past day or two.

alasta
  #3147131 13-Oct-2023 10:57
I operate two email accounts - a personal one which I only give out to people I trust, and a general one which I am a bit less cautious with.

 

My general address gets a handful of nuisance emails per week but most of them are from marketing departments of reputable companies who seem to think that email is a valid medium for them to spew up advertising. This address doesn't tend to attract emails from unknowns.

 

My personal address rarely receives any nuisance emails from anyone, and I am ruthless in my response when it does. The only exception is that recently I have been receiving several emails a day with fake Waka Kotahi branding, so I have identified the service provider from the email headers and made a complaint. 



MurrayM
  #3147180 13-Oct-2023 12:47
I'm seeing an increase in spam that is all in Russian.

floydbloke
  #3147188 13-Oct-2023 13:11
I'll be glad when this election lark is over and my eyeballs no longer get spammed with political party propaganda.




Behodar
  #3147190 13-Oct-2023 13:15
What makes you think it'll stop after the election? Never has yet!

