Lizard1977

Has anyone else noticed a massive surge in the amount of spam they're receiving? On my outlook email account I've been getting a massive increase in spam, primarily gibberish that looks like it was written by an AI programmed by a cat walking across the keyboard. It's been going on for the last week or so, and this morning my junk mail folder had 33 spam messages (all of the same type) but there were a further 50 spam messages (all of the same type) in my inbox which hadn't been trapped by the junk mail setting in Outlook. I'm selecting them all and reporting them using the Report tool in Outlook, but it's not making a difference as far as I can see.