Lizard1977

I operate two email accounts - a personal one which I only give out to people I trust, and a general one which I am a bit less cautious with.

My general address gets a handful of nuisance emails per week but most of them are from marketing departments of reputable companies who seem to think that email is a valid medium for them to spew up advertising. This address doesn't tend to attract emails from unknowns.

My personal address rarely receives any nuisance emails from anyone, and I am ruthless in my response when it does. The only exception is that recently I have been receiving several emails a day with fake Waka Kotahi branding, so I have identified the service provider from the email headers and made a complaint.