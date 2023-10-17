Bit of a rant, so I will try to be concise...

I listed a set of alloy wheels for sale on Trademe. When choosing payment options I selected Ping as an option because hey, according to Trademe it's the "instant, safe & secure way to get paid". Wrong!

The eventual buyer did pay by Ping, I confirmed the funds showing in my Ping account, and he picked up the wheels the same day. A few hours later I followed the instructions to transfer the Ping funds over to my bank account. The funds instantly disappeared from my Ping account as expected, and I knew it may take up to 2 days for them to appear in my bank account.

Fast forward a couple of days and there is a 1c credit from Trademe in my bank account, but not the full funds. Wait another day and I receive an email from Trademe Trust & Safety asking me to confirm my date of birth and to provide them a list of any old delivery addresses that might be listed on my account. It also said the reason for the security check is because either:

- Your Trade Me or Ping registration details appear to be inaccurate or incomplete (no I don't think so)

- We have concerns regarding the security of your Trade Me or Ping accounts (not sure why, I have a strong password that I change regularly)

- A general breach of Trade Me's Terms and Conditions involving your membership (cool, but no mention of a specific problem or breach).

After I provided the requested details, there was no acknowledgement or reply, and another few days later still no funds. I then sent a follow-up reply on the same email trail that again went unanswered. A day later I used the contact us form on their help centre - no response other than an automated reply.

Finally I contacted them via the chat function and asked how much longer I would have to wait to see my money, and was advised that they need to refer me to a 'special' team who will email me back. At this point I somewhat politely cracked the shits but was assured I would be contacted this time.

Another few more days of crickets and then the guy from Trust & Safety who originally emailed me sent me a message saying the fund transfer is sitting in the batch for processing - but no explanation or 'sorry for the delay'. And then 2 days after that I finally got my money.

Total delay - 11 days. And in the intervening time they had the cheek to let me know my seller account is in debit and can I pay the success fees asap. Yea nah I don't think so - Trademe had the use of my money for 11 days completely unnecessarily so they can wait for their success fee. I'm going overseas for two weeks in a few days and bugger me, I just don't think I'll get time to do it before I depart. I even removed my saved credit card details so they can't just take it in the meantime.

Along the way I found plenty of online posts from others who have the same or similar Ping experiences. But I for one will not be pinged by Ping again...