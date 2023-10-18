In an article in "The Post" on 14 October 2023, Nicholas Boyack asked the question:

"How long will insurers stick with Petone?"

It's mentioned in the article that Murray Shaw, who has run a record shop in Petone for 36 years said that the cost of insurance had risen to the point that he no longer had any! He said "you can't stop the sea, it is happening everywhere".

In another example, James Winton said that: "After the Christchurch earthquake in 2012-13, his insurance was $23,160 and before the Kaikoura earthquake it had fallen to $10,730, but this year he is paying $53,260.

A friend of mine who lives in the northen Hutt Valley has recently had her home insurance premium increase by more than 20% and her insurance company said that recent extreme weather events, together with increasing building costs etc are causing large increases in home insurance costs everywhere.

So, have you experienced large increases in your insurance costs? Do you think it will soon come to the point where people simply won't be able to afford to insure their properties and businesses and will have to "self-insure"?