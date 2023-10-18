Ektahuna Meats is a good choice and I always had a good experience with them.
I also buy from First Light — Beautiful Grass-Fed Wagyu & Venison.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
freitasm:
Ektahuna Meats is a good choice and I always had a good experience with them.
I also buy from First Light — Beautiful Grass-Fed Wagyu & Venison.
Thanks First light looks good, will have a good look . There are a few options but hard to know which ones are good.
https://maparimeats.co.nz/shop/
Superb Meat.
https://www.westmerebutchery.co.nz/order-meat-online-auckland/
Try their sausages.