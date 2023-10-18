Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic
Best online meat 🥩 shop
#310435 18-Oct-2023 20:21
Looking for recommendations for online meat sales in the Wellington/ wairapa region. I have used ekathuna meats a couple of times not too bad. What are some other good ones? Looking particular non over smoked hams and bbqs meats

  #3149946 18-Oct-2023 20:30
Ektahuna Meats is a good choice and I always had a good experience with them.

 

I also buy from First Light — Beautiful Grass-Fed Wagyu & Venison




  #3149949 18-Oct-2023 21:01
freitasm:

 

Ektahuna Meats is a good choice and I always had a good experience with them.

 

I also buy from First Light — Beautiful Grass-Fed Wagyu & Venison

 

 

Thanks First light looks good, will have a good look . There  are a few options  but hard to know which ones are good. 

  #3149952 18-Oct-2023 21:52
https://maparimeats.co.nz/shop/

 

Superb Meat. 

 

https://www.westmerebutchery.co.nz/order-meat-online-auckland/

 

Try their sausages. 

