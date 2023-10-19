Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicNike closed their online store and app to NZ
JaBZ

381 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310439 19-Oct-2023 09:28
Send private message quote this post

Doesn’t really make sense. Retailers aren’t going to stock every type of Nike.
Their own stores have like 10 shoes and all rest is apparel or other nonsense!




My opinions and ideas expressed in posts are solely my own and do not reflect the views of my employer in any way..

Create new topic
Handsomedan
5906 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3150060 19-Oct-2023 10:21
Send private message quote this post

To add to the frustration - there are a lot of overseas retailers that won't ship Nike to NZ, due to licensing controls. 

 

Football boots are a classic one - really hard to get here in NZ in the upper levels and very widely available overseas, but unable to ship to NZ. Even with the shutdown of the Nike online store here. It's absolute rubbish. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

 
 
 
 

Shop MyHeritage and uncover your origins and find new relatives with a simple DNA test. (affiliate link).
Oblivian
6926 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3150069 19-Oct-2023 10:48
Send private message quote this post

Same goes for ice hockey skates
Nike have their finger in the pie of at least 2 brand umbrellas, and them and drop ship to nz is smart - doesn't let you. Citing use the approved exclusive resellers which are remarkably more than $~50US pair.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available for Pre-Order in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 