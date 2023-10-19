Doesn’t really make sense. Retailers aren’t going to stock every type of Nike.
Their own stores have like 10 shoes and all rest is apparel or other nonsense!
To add to the frustration - there are a lot of overseas retailers that won't ship Nike to NZ, due to licensing controls.
Football boots are a classic one - really hard to get here in NZ in the upper levels and very widely available overseas, but unable to ship to NZ. Even with the shutdown of the Nike online store here. It's absolute rubbish.
