Hi.

My Son has an interested in selling lego in pieces via bricklink.

Most of his orders might be for 5-10 pieces of lego, so a small padded envelope should cover the requirement.

We are not keen to drop stuff off to the post office so want door to door service. I found economy NZ Post service for $4.80 does anyone know of something cheaper that includes the cost of the bag?

Volume won't be massive.

TIA