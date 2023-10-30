Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
"Wall chart" for identifying spam/phishing
#310541 30-Oct-2023 16:09
I'm trying to educate a few older friends and relatives how to recognise spam/phishing emails, but I fear they are not getting the message. Are there any good printable charts that I can stick on their wall? I've found a few such images online but I don't think they're very good, frankly. I'm trying to find a simple chart that emphasises warning signs like:

 

1. The email fails to greet you by name (generic salutation like "Dear User")

 

2. Return email address is gibberish.

 

3. Email tries to make you click on a URL that is obviously fake.

 

4. Bad spelling/grammar.

 

5. Blurry images/logos.

 

Thanks for any tips.

  #3153758 30-Oct-2023 16:32
Email tries to make you click on a URL that is obviously fake.

 

This is probably the biggest clue. I think you'll need to show people how to spot this though - its not as simple as looking at what is in the email. You need to check  the actual URL the link will go to.

 

A couple of things to look out for is:

 

  • You do not recognise the sender/caller
  • You are not expecting a package (lots of spam/phishing done this way these days)
  • You do not need to give anyone remote access to your PC. Ever.
  • If it feels suspicious, do nothing until you've checked with someone else

 
 
 
 

  #3153759 30-Oct-2023 16:34
Could possibly customise this

  #3153764 30-Oct-2023 16:57
I would add...

 

  • DKIM/SPF checks fail or give warnings. It's unfortunate that most clients don't make this information available to you, but GMail at least does if you select the "Show Original" option.
  • Use of internationalised domain names.
  • Return-path is from a different domain (related to SPF). Note, this is different from the reply-to address.



  #3153765 30-Oct-2023 17:05
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

I would add...

 

  • DKIM/SPF checks fail or give warnings. It's unfortunate that most clients don't make this information available to you, but GMail at least does if you select the "Show Original" option.
  • Use of internationalised domain names.
  • Return-path is from a different domain (related to SPF). Note, this is different from the reply-to address.

 

 

 

I'm trying to educate older people who only have a basic understanding of the Internet. They won't understand jargon like checking DKIM/SPF (heck, even I'm not familiar with those abbreviations). They probably would understand that an email purporting to be from PayPal should have a return email address like Paypal.com, not a gibberish return address like dlgeldfd [at] fsdgljgfg.com. I think a chart with the 5 points I mentioned above would identify spam/phishing in most cases.

  #3153766 30-Oct-2023 17:06
Contact Netsafe and see what educational resources they have. 

  #3153767 30-Oct-2023 17:08
nzkc:

 

Email tries to make you click on a URL that is obviously fake.

 

This is probably the biggest clue. I think you'll need to show people how to spot this though - its not as simple as looking at what is in the email. You need to check  the actual URL the link will go to.

 

 

I can explain "Hover your mouse pointer over the link and you'll get a pop-up showing you the URL", yes.

 

 

  #3153770 30-Oct-2023 17:28
nzkc:

 

Email tries to make you click on a URL that is obviously fake.

 

This is probably the biggest clue. I think you'll need to show people how to spot this though - its not as simple as looking at what is in the email. You need to check  the actual URL the link will go to.

 

 

its common for people to miss the subtle difference in the link. something as simple as a .co.nz when the correct one is actually .com.

 

 

 

the other BIG problem with nz is not the users but the businesses. eg boss had an email saying "you missed payment, please click link". obvious spam, but no it was actually legit from a major nz company (and i think that i was actually from the bank).

 

my simple advice, is do not use the links in the email. use your normal links.

 

 



  #3153771 30-Oct-2023 17:29
There’s a good summary here and a nice chart.

https://cofense.com/knowledge-center/signs-of-a-phishing-email/

  #3153774 30-Oct-2023 18:13
nzkc:

 

Email tries to make you click on a URL that is obviously fake.

 

This is probably the biggest clue. I think you'll need to show people how to spot this though - its not as simple as looking at what is in the email. You need to check  the actual URL the link will go to.

 

 

 

 

Yes, but it's also very difficult for most people to discern. There's a flood of crap coming through at the moment with URLs that all have "2degrees" somewhere in the URL. (I won't give examples for obvious reasons). How could a bad guy possibly have "2degrees" in the URL? It must be real!




