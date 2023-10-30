I'm trying to educate a few older friends and relatives how to recognise spam/phishing emails, but I fear they are not getting the message. Are there any good printable charts that I can stick on their wall? I've found a few such images online but I don't think they're very good, frankly. I'm trying to find a simple chart that emphasises warning signs like:

1. The email fails to greet you by name (generic salutation like "Dear User")

2. Return email address is gibberish.

3. Email tries to make you click on a URL that is obviously fake.

4. Bad spelling/grammar.

5. Blurry images/logos.

Thanks for any tips.