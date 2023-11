Anyone got any good psychological horrors or thrillers recommendations?

I am not a fan of "jumpscarey" movies, I just think they are poorly made and only get scares from loud sounds.

My personal list:

Room 1408

Geralds Game

Smile (Has Jumpscares)

Black Phone

Fall

In The Tall Grass

Fracture

If you've seen any of these, I'd love to know your thoughts. If you've got recommendations, please do leave them below.