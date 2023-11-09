When going to TradeMe for around the last 15 minutes I've been served up the following error:

https://www.trademe.co.nz/

Error: Server Error

The server encountered an error and could not complete your request.

Please try again in 30 seconds.

Interestingly I can re-use a bookmarked URL to do an expired listing search. Trade Me - New Zealand Online Auctions and Classifieds

Knowing little about complex web design and hosting, I'll speculate wildly that it's a back-end database issue and the live database has a fault but the database that expired listings are moved to is working fine.