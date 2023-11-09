Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicPartial TradeMe site outage
Dynamic

3563 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#310649 9-Nov-2023 07:56
Send private message quote this post

When going to TradeMe for around the last 15 minutes I've been served up the following error:

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/
Error: Server Error
The server encountered an error and could not complete your request.
Please try again in 30 seconds.

 

Interestingly I can re-use a bookmarked URL to do an expired listing search.  Trade Me - New Zealand Online Auctions and Classifieds

 

Knowing little about complex web design and hosting, I'll speculate wildly that it's a back-end database issue and the live database has a fault but the database that expired listings are moved to is working fine.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Create new topic
johno1234
1299 posts

Uber Geek


  #3157485 9-Nov-2023 08:04
Send private message quote this post

Yep, me too and down detector shows many reports of TM down.

 

https://downdetector.co.nz/status/trade-me/

 

However the TM mobile app on my iPhone is still working...

 

 

 
 
 
 

Lenovo computer and accessories deals (affiliate link).
networkn
Networkn
30022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3157496 9-Nov-2023 08:53
Send private message quote this post

It's been so slow for about 12 months. It feels like the site has almost been abandoned. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 