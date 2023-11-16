jackyleunght2002

Hello All
Just want to check, let said I brought the Samsung s23 ultra last week (2099-250 voucher) and this week now they have lowered the price to $1729.
I just want to clarify, to my understanding if it is within 14 days on the price variance we can bring it back and I will get the difference back
Now days I have been asking them what happen if it is cheaper, oh yea, you can buy our guarantee (something like extended warranty and if it is cheaper on the say we will give you back the difference?
Please advise is this correct?
Jacky