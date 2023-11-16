jackyleunght2002

Hi Jacky,

Good question! This completely depends on the store's policy, as there's no legal reason or consumer guarantees reason they would have to refund you the difference. Most stores would not do this.

If a staff member has been saying you should buy their extra guarantee and then if it becomes cheaper you'll get the difference back, be sure to check the policy wording and conditions before buying any extra guarantee. Mostly to see what benefits it offers beyond the normal consumer guarantees act.

Sorry to bring the bad news though!