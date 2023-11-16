jackyleunght2002

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Galaxy Samsung S23 ultra on black Friday sale
#310721 16-Nov-2023 12:21
Hello All

Just want to check, let said I brought the Samsung s23 ultra last week (2099-250 voucher) and this week now they have lowered the price to $1729.

I just want to clarify, to my understanding if it is within 14 days on the price variance we can bring it back and I will get the difference back

Now days I have been asking them what happen if it is cheaper, oh yea, you can buy our guarantee (something like extended warranty and if it is cheaper on the say we will give you back the difference?

Please advise is this correct?
Jacky

  #3160123 16-Nov-2023 12:31
Hi Jacky,

 

Good question! This completely depends on the store's policy, as there's no legal reason or consumer guarantees reason they would have to refund you the difference. Most stores would not do this.

 

If a staff member has been saying you should buy their extra guarantee and then if it becomes cheaper you'll get the difference back, be sure to check the policy wording and conditions before buying any extra guarantee. Mostly to see what benefits it offers beyond the normal consumer guarantees act.

 

Sorry to bring the bad news though!




  #3160125 16-Nov-2023 12:46
The term for it in Australia that applies to some of their credit cards is 'price assurance '.

However don't think it's so widely followed here - There They may have higher premiums to account for it.

Thermomix among others have caught people out with sudden replacement or price difference in a short period and got away with it also.

Be nice if we did, but it's down to chain policies.

